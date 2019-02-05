Italian Swimmer Shot in Rome has No Movement in Legs, Doctor Says

Italian swimmer Manuel Bortuzzo has no signs of mobility in his lower limbs after being shot in a drive-by early on Saturday night in Rome, according to both his father Franco Bortuzzo and the neurosurgeon treating him: Alberto Delitala.

Speaking on Monday, Delitala says that Manuel Bortuzzo is stable, but that the lack of signs of movement in his legs suggests a complete spinal cord damage.

Delitalia says that Bortuzzo is in a medically-induced coma, but has shown signs of regaining consciousness after undergoing surgery on Sunday at San Camillo hospital. “He has not spoken yet, because he is intubated. But again, there are signs of consciousness but he remains sedated and in a medically-induced coma.”

Delitalia said that he remains cautious about the prognosis for at least another 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Bortuzzo’s father spoke out about the incident that has left his son’s life in peril.

“I trust that some person who saw what happen will have the courage to say what he saw and help the police in the investigation to stop these two people who fired from a motorbike on someone who has nothing to do with their story.” Franco Bortuzzo said. “Who saw him? at 11:30. I have four children. I managed to bring Manuel to join the Olympic Center in Rome. I’ve always tried to get them off the streets and today I’m the victim of something like that: something that’s unbelievable in 2019.” Then he turns to those who were there and who could help to clarify: “For the sacrifices I have made in my life, to keep my children off the streets, the appeal I make is: if someone has courage or desire to give a signal to help solve this problem, I would be grateful.”

Bortuzzo went on to say that he didn’t believe that such a thing would happen in the family’s home town of Treviso. “I love Rome, but here there is a problem to be solved. It is not possible that you risk your life for nothing, even going to eat a simple sandwich.”

The 19-year old Manuel Bortuzzo moved to Rome to train at the Federal Training Center there under National Team coach Stefano Morini. There, he shared a training group with swimmers like Olympians Gabriele Detti and Gregorio Paltrinieri.