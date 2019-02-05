WISCA Poll: Leaders Unchanged In Week 9 After Conference Championships

Conference Championships this week set the tone in the polls as the Wisconsin State Championships draw near.

Division 1

Madison West is still the top ranked team in Division 1 after defeating Middleton at the Big 8 Conference Championships. Madison West scored a total of 554.5 points to narrowly defeat Middleton (now ranked second in the polls after ranking third last week) who scored 543 points. Middleton‘s second-place finish moved them to second overall in the polls this week, bumping Waukesha South-Catholic Memoriral to third.

Verona Area-Mount Horeb finished fourth at the conference meet behind the two leaders and Madison Memorial. They dropped from sixth to seventh in the polls this week.

Sun Prairie who finished fifth at the conference meet moved up from ninth to eighth in the polls.

Hudson moved from seventh to fourth, Brookfield from fourth to sixth, Greenfield-Greendale-Pius XI from 14th to ninth, and Franklin from eighth to 10th. Arrowhead is the only other team besides Madison West to retain their ranking, sitting in fifth again. Muskego dropped out of the top 10.

Division 2

Madison Edgewood claimed eight wins at the Badger South Conference to win their first conference title since 2014 with 486 points. The win solidifies their number one spot in the division.

Rhinelander (#2), Monona Grove (#3), Elkhorn Area (#4), and Baraboo (#5) all stayed put this week in the polls, showing no change within the top five ranked teams.

Although they didn’t move anywhere in the rankings this week, both Monona Grove and Elkhorn had impressive showings at their conference championships. Monona Grove was second to Madison Edgewood at the Badger South Conference just shy of 50 points behind. Elkhorn Area managed eight wins at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships to take home the title.

Lakeland moved up from eighth so sixth. Deforest stayed in seventh. Ashwaubenon swapped with Lakeland and are now ranked eighth. McFarland moved up from 10th to ninth and Cedarburg from 11th to 10th. Whitefish Bay, who were ranked ninth last week, fell out of the top 10.