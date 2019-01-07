WISCA Polls: Big Moves Over The Break Showcased In Week 5

Coming off the winter break there were several moves within both Division 1 and Division 2 over the course of the three polls (December 23rd, 30th and January 6th).

Division 1

Madison West has remained the top team in Division 1 over the past three polls, demonstrating their dominance within the division. Middleton moved into second place on the December 23rd poll and has remained there ever since. As evident by the lack of meets there were only small changes made throughout the two week period.

The biggest changes came during this week’s poll. Both Madison West and Middleton remained in first and second. Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial got bumped up to third, swapping spots with Verona Area-Mount Horeb who now sit in fourth.

Brookfield Central-Brookfield moved from ninth to sixth to push Arrowhead down one from sixth to seventh. Sun Prairie fell from seventh to ninth and Hudson from seventh (tied with Sun Prairie) to 10th.

The biggest move of the break came from Franklin. Franklin rocketed into the top 10, improving 19 placings to settle in eighth this week.

Division 2

The results of the December 23rd poll showed Rhinelander taking over as the leader after putting up points for the first time this season. Madison Edgewood bumped Rhinelander out of that spot on the December 30th poll, jumping from third to first.

Rhinelander fell to fourth while Monona Grove stayed in second and Elkhorn Area moved up from fourth to third.

This week the top four remained unchanged. Baraboo dropped from fifth to sixth, Lakeland, Deforest, and McFarland all moved down two placings each now sitting in eighth, ninth, and 1oth respectively.

Cedarburg had a big jump, making their way into the top 10 with a 12 placing rise to sit in seventh this week. Ashwaubenon put up points for the first time and are now ranked fifth.