WISCA Polls: Madison W. and Madison Edgewood Lead Week Seven

There wasn’t much movement this week in the WISCA boys polls. Only slight changes were highlighted in both divisions.

Division 1

Madison West remains on top for the seventh poll in a row this season with a commanding 551 points. Middleton sits below them, also unmoved this week with 409 points. They’ve been consistently ranked in the second overall spot since the December 23rd poll.

Middleton‘s lead over third place isn’t as commanding as Madison West‘s lead over them. Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial is ranked third overall with 372 points.

Six teams were on the move this week, swapping places with their counterparts. Hudson moved into fourth from fifth while Verona Area-Mount Horeb dropped from fourth to fifth. Franklin moved up one place to sit in sixth overall while Arrowhead mirrored their move in a downwards fashion to sit in seventh this week.

Sun Prairie and Brookfield Central-Brookfield also swapped rankings. Sun Prairie is now in eighth, Brookfield is now in ninth.

Madison Memorial remains in 1oth.

Division 2

Madison Edgewood is still number one as they’ve been since December 30th, staying on top with 481 points. Elkhorn Area and Whitefish Bay are the only other two teams to not change their rankings this week. They’re sitting in fourth and 10th respectively.

Rhinelander and Monona Grove swapped rankings. Rhinelander now ranks second overall while Monona Grove ranks third just 10 points behind them.

Baraboo shot up two rankings to fifth overall bumping Ashwaubenon from fifth to sixth and Deforest from sixth to seventh.

The final changes came from Lakeland and Cedarburg. They also swapped rankings with Lakeland taking eighth overall just nine points behind Deforest and Cedarburg falling to ninth just five points behind Lakeland.

RANKINGS METHODOLOGY