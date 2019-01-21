Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Geneva Int’l Challenge Meet Photo Vault

2019 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

Re-live some of the amazing action which took place in Switzerland over the weekend at the 2019 Geneva International Challenge Meet. Both emerging stars and veteran athletes convened to race over the 3-day affair, with the likes of Fabio Scozzoli, Maria Ugolkova, Thomas Ceccon and Federico Burdisso making their marks on the competition.

Photos help tell how the action unfolded, all courtesy of Rafael Domeyko.

Antonio Djakovic, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Antonio Djakovic, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Steven Sholdra, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Guillaume Roux, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Athena Clayson, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Steven Sholdra, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Peik Lindberg, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Roman Mityukov, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Maria Ugolkova, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Martina Carraro, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Kathryn Goodburn, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Fabio Scozzoli, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Anne Barniet, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Gabriele Rizzo, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Jeremy Desplanches, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Fabio Scozzoli, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Mathilde Cini, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Melanie Henique, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Elena Di Liddo, photo: Rafael Domeyko

Mehdy Metella, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Elena Di Liddo, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Elena Di Liddo (right), Maria Ugolkova, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Elena Di Liddo, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Eleonora Camisa, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Maria Ugolkova, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Federic Burdisso, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Maria Ugolkova, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Noemi Girardet, photo: Rafael Domeyko

 

Joseph Russell, Niamh Robinson, Simona Salucci, photo: Rafael Domeyko

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
MIKE IN DALLAS

From the results/photos, I’m going to guess that we are looking at 5 Olympians for Tokyo 2020.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!