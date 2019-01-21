2019 Geneva Int’l Challenge Meet Photo Vault

2019 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

Re-live some of the amazing action which took place in Switzerland over the weekend at the 2019 Geneva International Challenge Meet. Both emerging stars and veteran athletes convened to race over the 3-day affair, with the likes of Fabio Scozzoli, Maria Ugolkova, Thomas Ceccon and Federico Burdisso making their marks on the competition.

Photos help tell how the action unfolded, all courtesy of Rafael Domeyko.