Scozzoli Clears Meet Record On Day 2 Of Geneva Challenge

2019 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

The Italian National Record holder in the men’s 50m breaststroke, Fabio Scozzoli, made his mark on the 2019 Geneva International Challenge with a fresh new meet standard in the sprint.

After establishing himself as the man to beat with his morning effort of 27.78, leading the pack by over a second, the 30-year-old punched a finals time of 27.45 to take the gold. That again beat the field by over a second, as well as surpassed the previous meet standard of 27.71 set by Damir Dugonjic back in 2016.

Scozzoli holds the Italian National Record in 26.73 from April of 2018, but his time tonight is good enough to rank him within the top 5 swimmers in the world so far this season.

Additional Winners on Day 2: