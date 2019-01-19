Scozzoli Clears Meet Record On Day 2 Of Geneva Challenge

2019 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)
- Friday, January 18th – Sunday, January 20th
- Geneva, Switzerland
- LCM
The Italian National Record holder in the men’s 50m breaststroke, Fabio Scozzoli, made his mark on the 2019 Geneva International Challenge with a fresh new meet standard in the sprint.
After establishing himself as the man to beat with his morning effort of 27.78, leading the pack by over a second, the 30-year-old punched a finals time of 27.45 to take the gold. That again beat the field by over a second, as well as surpassed the previous meet standard of 27.71 set by Damir Dugonjic back in 2016.
Scozzoli holds the Italian National Record in 26.73 from April of 2018, but his time tonight is good enough to rank him within the top 5 swimmers in the world so far this season.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 BREAST
LIMA
27.12
|2
|Michael
HOULIE
|RSA
|27.33
|10/12
|3
|Nic
FINK
|USA
|27.34
|01/12
|4
|renato
PRONO
|PAR
|27.44
|11/07
|5
|Kevin
CORDES
|USA
|27.47
|01/12
Additional Winners on Day 2:
- Antonio Djakovic was tonight’s 400m freestyle winner for the men, touching in 3:58.03.
- Swiss swimmer Maria Ugolkova was the women’s 100m freestyle victor in 55.58.
- Niamh Robinson of Isle of Man was this evening’s 200m breaststroke winner, clocking 2:36.76.
- Swiss maestro Jeremy Desplanches won the men’s 200m back in 2:00.61.
- The women’s 50m back saw French women Melanie Henique and Lila Touili touch at the same time, both taking gold in 29.23.
- Lou Anne Barniet was this evening’s 1500m freestyle gold medalist in 17:07.41.
- French powerhouse Mehdy Metella notched 23.64 to win the men’s 50m fly sprint, while Italian teen Federico Burdisso touched right behind in 23.95.
- Iliara Moro was the 400m IM winner for the women in 5:07.42.
