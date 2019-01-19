Rebecca Smith Wins Two Races at Toronto Grand Prix Day 2

2019 TORONTO GRAND PRIX

January 18-19, 2019

Hosts: Toronto Swim Club (TSC)

LCM

University of Toronto’s Rebecca Smith went undefeated this weekend, winning her two races today after winning her only event last night. Smith, who was 55.63 last night in the 100 free, posted a 59.19 to win the 100 fly in the first event. She was the only swimmer under a minute. The next event, the 200 free, Smith won in 2:01.94, winning by over a full second.

Smith improves upon her 59.42 100 fly season best from U.S. Winter Nationals, and she moves up from 22nd to 16th in the 2018-19 season rankings.

Last night’s 100 back winner, Kylie Masse, returned for the quickest 200 back today. Masse was 2:11.09, off of her 2:09.92 season best from U.S. Winter Nationals which ranks her 4th in the world. Masse also won the 50 free in a tight race, going 26.02 to clip Mustangs’ Charis Huddle (26.11).

16-year-old Joshua Liendo of NYAC collected another win today, clocking a 55.42 for the victory in the 100 fly. Liendo is a butterflier to watch in the future, having already been part of Canada’s bronze medal-winning 400 medley relay at the 2018 Jr Pan Pacs.

Toronto Swim Club’s breaststrokers backed up their 100 breast titles with wins at the 200 distance. Miranda Stever was 2:32.83 to win the women’s race by almost four seconds, and Eli Wall posted a 2:21.58 to win by a similar margin.

