Scozzoli Looking Good In Geneva During Day 2 Prelims

2019 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

Day 2 Prelims Highlights

Day 2 of the 2019 Geneva International Challenge Meet kicked off with France’s Melanie Henique taking 2 top seeds of the morning. The Marseille swimmer took the pole position in the women’s 50m back in 29.25, while also snagging the 50m fly top spot in 27.05.

For the former event, Henique led a trio of Marseilles swimmers, followed by teammates Mathilde Cini and Lili Touili. Cini clocked 29.52, while Touili sits as the 3rd seed in 29.53 in the women’s 50m back, keeping things close for tonight’s final.

Italian National Record holder Fabio Scozzoli was also in the water this morning, cruising his way to the top of the men’s 50m breaststroke pack by over a second in 27.78.

Swiss maestro Jeremy Desplanches rocked 2 #1 times of the session, earning lane 4 slots in the 200m back in 2:03.77 and the 200m IM in 2:02.69.

Yesterday’s standout Mehdy Metella continued his hot streak at this meet, claiming the 50m fly top seed in 24.00. Italian teen Federico Burdisso lurks as the 8th seed, sliding into the final with his morning mark of 25.07.

Another multiple winner from day 1, Maria Ugolkova of the Swiss squad, is lined up for more gold today, earning the top spot of the women’s 100m free in 56.73. Although Ugolkova represented the only racer of the morning to dip under the 57-second threshold, the meet record of 53.72 set by French Olympian Charlotte Bonnet is still 3 seconds away.