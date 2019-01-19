Day 1 Flanders Cup Prelims: Hosszu Makes Multiple Splashes

2019 FLANDERS CUP

Day 1 Prelims Highlights

The ‘Iron Lady’ of Hungary, Katinka Hosszu, earned her name today in Antwerp, making a total of 5 swims on just the first morning session of the 2019 Flanders Cup.

Overall, Hosszu fared well, taking the top seed in the women’s 200m fly by almost 3 seconds (2:12.79) and the 400m IM by almost 10 seconds (4:43.37).

The Hungarian also made the 200m backstroke final as the #2 seeded swimmer behind Great Britain’s Chloe Golding. Golding unwavered and put down a solid morning effort of 2:24.23 to hold off Hosszu by .13 and capture lane 4 for this evening’s session.

Hosszu’s 50m fly wasn’t enough to make the A-Final, however, as the multiple Olympic gold medalist finished 19th overall. Taking the sprint was Dutch maestro Maaike de Waard, with her 26.70 representing 1 of 2 top seeds she captured in the morning. Her other top time came in the 50m back where she notched 28.87.

Mie Nieslen was right behind Waard in that women’s 50m back sprint, clocking 28.92, while Hosszu lurks as the 4th seed in 29.21.

Britain’s Tom Dean got his hand on the wall first in the men’s 200m IM, taking the pole position in 2:03.49. He enters the meet with a personal best of 1:59.17.

Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling got the job done int he men’s 100m fly, earning the 3rd seed in 54.21. Dutch swimmer Matthys Goosen was the top swimmer of the heats in 53.63.

Ireland was out in full force, with National Record holder Shane Ryan cruising to the top spot in the men’s 100m back in 55.98. He led teammate Conor Ferguson who touched right behind in 56.13, while British teen Nick Pyle is also in the mix as the 3rd seeded swimmer in 56.50.