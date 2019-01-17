Schooling, Hosszu Among Stacked Field Headed To 2019 Flanders Cup

2019 FLANDERS CUP

Saturday, January 19th – Sunday, January 20th

Olympic Swimming Center, Antwerp, Belgium

LCM

The Flanders Cup in Antwerp this weekend comes absolutely stacked with talent from across Europe and beyond. Although swimmers are just getting back into the swing of things after last year’s Short Course World Championships and subsequent holiday breaks, this meet does serve as a qualifying competition for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. That means we may indeed see some notable swims from folks trying to get in some first-time or additional qualifications.

Last year’s edition of this competition saw several head-turning swims to the tune of Andrii Govorov’s 23.29 50m fly, Danas Rapsys‘ 1:45.35 200m free and Marco Koch’s 2:09.74 200m breast. Although the elite swimmer line-up differs this year, there are still Olympians, national record holders and all-around ever-present threats stemming from Britain, Hungary, Germany, Netherlands and more.

Shane Ryan, who is coming off of a magical season having won Ireland’s first-ever World Championships medal, is leading a strong Irish line-up, while young guns Nic Pyle, Tom Fannon, Tom Dean and Freya Anderson are ready to rock for the British contingency.

Hungary will be out in full force with its Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu and freestyler Dudas, while Joseph Schooling of Singapore is set to make an appearance, entered in the men’s 50m/100m fly, 100m free and 200m IM events.

Here is an abbreviated list of some of the key swimmers headed to the Olympic Swimming Center, where action kicks-off on Saturday, January 19th:

Belgium – Fanny Lecluyse, Pieter Timmers, Louis Cronnen

Denmark – Pernille Blume, Emilie Beckmann, Viktor Bromer, Mie Nielsen

Germany – Marco Koch

Great Britain – Jessica Fullalove, Nic Pyle, Stephen Milne, Tom Fannon, Cameron Kurle, Elliott Clogg, Tom Dean, Freya Anderson, Georgia Coates, Jocelyn Ulyett

Hungary – Daniel Dudas, Katinka Hosszu, Liliana Szilagyi, David Verraszto, Evelyn Verraszto

Ireland – Shane Ryan, Calum Bain, Niamh Coyne, Conor Ferguson, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland, Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Jordan Sloan

Lithuania – Danas Rapsys

Netherlands – Dion Dreesens, Mathys Goosen, Arno Kamminga, Jesse Puts, Kyle Stolk, Kim Busch, Tes Schouten, Tessa Vermeulen, Maaike de Waard

Singapore – Joseph Schooling