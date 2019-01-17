Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Young Scots Headed To Geneva For Key Racing Experience

2019 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

As we mentioned in our Geneva International Challenge Meet Preview published earlier this week,  a small Scottish contingency composed of both National Senior and National Junior Youth Squads is headed to Switzerland to get in on the action.

With the meet incorporating ‘youth finals’ within its competition program, the young Scots are ready to do what it takes in the prelims to get a chance at a night swim, further preparing them for the upcoming championship season that decides placement at this year’s prestigious international competitions.

In all, 21 athletes are traveling to Geneva. Scottish National Coach Alan Lynn says of the upcoming experience, “This is a great test for our swimmers and we hope they will enjoy the challenge of racing against high quality competitors in Switzerland. Each year we seek to create opportunities for our developing swimmers to race, learn and enjoy the experience of international competition. The CIG Meet in Geneva offers everything we need and they are perfect hosts.”

5 Para Swimmers are also along for the racing experience, of which Disability Performance Development Manager, Paul Wilson said,“This is a great opportunity for our para-swimmers to implement their travel and race strategies early in the season. As part of the National Youth Squad programme the exposure to varying training and competitive environments is key to the development of these young athletes.”

Athlete List:

Name Club Coach
Angus Allison Warrender Baths Club Kostas Kalitsis
Oliver Carter University of Stirling Josh Williamson
Stephen Clegg Sunderland Danny Thomson
Georgina Dennis Mount Kelly Emma Collings-Barnes/Andy Figgins
Mark Ford City of Glasgow Swim Team Danielle Brayson
Katie Goodburn Warrender Baths Club Kostas Kalitsis
Abby Kane North Ayrshire Jess Wilkie
Andrew MacIntosh East Kilbride Andy Figgins
Iona Macleod Dundee City Aquatics David Haig
James McGregor Perth City Ann Dickson
Jack Milne Dundee City Aquatics David Haig
Rosie Morgan Hamilton Aquatics Ash Morris/Gregor McMillan
Jack Muncey Perth City Ann Dickson
Ellie Reilly Hearts Phil Potter
Ryan Robertson City of Glasgow Swim Team Danielle Brayson/Heather Albin
Emma Russell Hearts Phil Potter
Toni Shaw University of Aberdeen Gregor McMillan
Ellis Shiels Milngavie & Bearsden Adam Riley
Ellie Turner Carnegie Morag Mitchell
Joe Watt City of Glagow Swim Team Ian Wright
Lauren Wetherell Ellesmere College Titans Alan Bircher

 

Team Staff:

Name Role
Lindsay Lewis Team Manager
Alan Lynn National Coach
Kostas Kalitsis Coach
Morag Mitchell Coach
Ross Douglas Coach
Lewis Smith Coach
Adrian Campbell Performance Scientist
Fiona Begg Physiotherapist
Simon Lovelock Performance Analysis
Simon Petrie Psychologist
Brown Ferguson Performance Lifestyle

 

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!