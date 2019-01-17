Young Scots Headed To Geneva For Key Racing Experience

2019 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

As we mentioned in our Geneva International Challenge Meet Preview published earlier this week, a small Scottish contingency composed of both National Senior and National Junior Youth Squads is headed to Switzerland to get in on the action.

With the meet incorporating ‘youth finals’ within its competition program, the young Scots are ready to do what it takes in the prelims to get a chance at a night swim, further preparing them for the upcoming championship season that decides placement at this year’s prestigious international competitions.

In all, 21 athletes are traveling to Geneva. Scottish National Coach Alan Lynn says of the upcoming experience, “This is a great test for our swimmers and we hope they will enjoy the challenge of racing against high quality competitors in Switzerland. Each year we seek to create opportunities for our developing swimmers to race, learn and enjoy the experience of international competition. The CIG Meet in Geneva offers everything we need and they are perfect hosts.”

5 Para Swimmers are also along for the racing experience, of which Disability Performance Development Manager, Paul Wilson said,“This is a great opportunity for our para-swimmers to implement their travel and race strategies early in the season. As part of the National Youth Squad programme the exposure to varying training and competitive environments is key to the development of these young athletes.”

Athlete List:

Name Club Coach Angus Allison Warrender Baths Club Kostas Kalitsis Oliver Carter University of Stirling Josh Williamson Stephen Clegg Sunderland Danny Thomson Georgina Dennis Mount Kelly Emma Collings-Barnes/Andy Figgins Mark Ford City of Glasgow Swim Team Danielle Brayson Katie Goodburn Warrender Baths Club Kostas Kalitsis Abby Kane North Ayrshire Jess Wilkie Andrew MacIntosh East Kilbride Andy Figgins Iona Macleod Dundee City Aquatics David Haig James McGregor Perth City Ann Dickson Jack Milne Dundee City Aquatics David Haig Rosie Morgan Hamilton Aquatics Ash Morris/Gregor McMillan Jack Muncey Perth City Ann Dickson Ellie Reilly Hearts Phil Potter Ryan Robertson City of Glasgow Swim Team Danielle Brayson/Heather Albin Emma Russell Hearts Phil Potter Toni Shaw University of Aberdeen Gregor McMillan Ellis Shiels Milngavie & Bearsden Adam Riley Ellie Turner Carnegie Morag Mitchell Joe Watt City of Glagow Swim Team Ian Wright Lauren Wetherell Ellesmere College Titans Alan Bircher

Team Staff: