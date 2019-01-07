Ryan Held Visits Indiana Pro Group in Latest Cody Miller Vlog

After competing at the 2018 World Short Course Championships with Team USA in Hangzhou, China, Ryan Held has appeared in a recent podcast on U.S. Olympic medalist Cody Miller‘s YouTube page.

Sources tell SwimSwam that Held is currently shopping around for a pro group to join, putting Indiana’s pro group into the conversation. Miller, who has been regularly producing vlogs on YouTube, recently began posting podcasts. For this podcast, which was posted on January 5th of this year, Miller talks SC Worlds, training, movies, and more with Held and Blake Pieroni. Held spent a week in Bloomington.

Miller and Pieroni are both Indiana University alums who stuck around to join their pro group. The pro squad at IU has picked up steam over the last year or so, as swimmers like Zane Grothe, Amanda Kendall, Annie Lazor, Margo Geer, and Ashley Neidigh have all made the move to Bloomington. Renowned sprint coach Coley Stickels is one of the recent coaches to have joined Ray Looze‘s staff, which could be a draw for Held.

The 23-year-old Held is one of the top sprinters in the U.S., wrapping up his career at NC State this spring. An illustrious collegiate swimmer, Held was part of NC State’s first-ever NCAA relay title in 2016, and developed into one of the top sprinters in SCY history. After winning Olympic gold in Rio as part of the 4×100 free relay, Held has since been part of the U.S. team at the 2018 SC Worlds, where he was on five relays, four of which won gold, and three of which set new World Records.