Liberty Flames Soak Up The Florida Sun (Training Trip Vid)

Some of us spent our Winter Break in our parkas, sprinting out of the natatorium into our cars before our hair had a chance to freeze, but not the women of Liberty University. The Flames were instead living it up in Florida, taking in the sun and sea while getting work done in the pool.

Live vicariously through the toned and cheerful squad as they took advantage of their training surroundings before heading back to Lynchburg, Virginia. Liberty takes on UNC Asheville on January 19th.

