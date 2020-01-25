Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Arcadia University Thrives in Puerto Rico (Training Trip Video)

Arcadia University’s men’s and women’s swim teams were in San Juan Puerto Rico when a massive earthquake hit off the south coast of the island.

While the earthquake served as a backdrop for the trip, the team thrived in spite of the adversity. The trip included an unscored scrimmage against Stevens in addition to hard training and fun in the sun.

The team came out of their trip to win their dual meets against MAC opponents Widener University – including a women’s win by just 4 points. The team will finish their regular season with duals against Stevenson University on January 25th and Elizabethtown College on January 31st.

The Middle Atlantic Conference Championships will run from February 13th-16th in York, Pennsylvania.

  • Music: American Authors, Go Big or Go Home/What We Live For

Lpman

Fun fact: Arcadia use to be called Beaver College

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago

