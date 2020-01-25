Douglass Scorches 2:06.98 200 Breast in UVA Win Over NC State

Virginia vs. NC State

Friday, January 24, 2020

UVA Aquatic and Fitness Center, Charlottesville, VA

SCY

Live Results

Scores and full results will be posted when available.

The UVA Cavaliers, the consensus #3 pick in our most recent round of NCAA power rankings, toppled the #5 NC State Wolfpack in a battle of ACC rivals Friday afternoon.

Freshman Kate Douglass shined with two individual wins and helping UVA sweep the relays. After swimming fly on UVA’s 1:35.40 200 medley relay (splits not yet available), Douglass won the 50 free in 22.22, roughly seven-tenths off of her season and lifetime best of 21.53. But the big swim came in the 200 breast, where she rocked a 2:06.98. Yes, in a practice suit. Douglass was already the only women under 2:07 this season and the 200 breast, pacing the nation with a 2:06.19 from the UT Invite. Douglass complete her stellar session by anchoring UVA’s 400 free relay in 47.69 overcoming nearly a two-second deficit to give the Cavaliers the win in 3:16.62.

Paige Madden also won three events for the Cavaliers, sweeping the longest three free events. She earned the first individual win of the day with a 9:43.90 victory in the 1000 free. NC State had two women within striking distance – Makayla Sargent and Kate Moore – but they ultimately finished 2nd and 3rd with times of 9:45.00 and 9:47.98, respectively. Madden jumped back in ten minutes later for the 200 free, and jumped out to an early lead. Kylee Alons tried closing the gap, but ultimately couldn’t, as Madden kept UVA’s win streak alive with a 1:44.66. She’s currently ranked 4th in the nation with a 1:43.52 from the UT Invite. Madden then wrapped up her day with a 4:46.16 victory in the 500 free.

The Cavaliers also got wins from Abby Richter in the 200 fly (1:58.26) and Alexis Wenger in the 100 breast (59.58). Wenger’s time was just off her 59.41 from the UT Invite, a time that ranks her #9 in the nation.

Sprint specialist Kylee Alons paced NC State with a pair of wins. First, she edged out UVA’s Morgan Hill 48.80 to 48.86 in the 100 free, then won the 100 fly in a pool record in 52.49.

NC State has one of the deepest backstroke groups in the country, so it was no surprise when Katharine Berkoff ended UVA’s early win streak with a 52.37 in the 100 back. The Wolfpack went 1-2, as Emma Muzzy finished 2nd in 53.26. The pair would repeat their 1-2 finish in the 200 back, with Berkoff winning in 1:53.53 and Muzzy touching in 1:53.96.

The final individual event of the day was the closest, as Muzzy touched just ahead of UVAs Richter to win the 200 IM, 1:58.43 to 1:58.49.