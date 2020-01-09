Earthquakes Strike Puerto Rico as NCAA Teams Train on the Island

At least 9 mainland-American collegiate teams were in Ponce, Puerto Rico on winter training trips this week when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the south-Puerto Rico city.

The earthquake was the biggest of a series that included a 5.6 earthquake 10 minutes later and at least 7 others rated 4.5-or-higher that hit over the next several hours. The tremors, which began on Monday, left most of the island without electricity, which continued for most of the island into Thursday. The earthquakes were the island’s strongest since 1918, when the San Fermin earthquake (7.1-magnitude) killed around 100 people.

While no injuries have been reported among the swimming teams, several buildings were leveled in the southern part of the island, leaving 300 people homeless and at least 1 man dead. Officials have said that there is no tsunami threat.

Some of the hotels in which the athletes were staying were able to restore power quickly using backup generators. At least 1 of the 6 teams, University of the South, was scheduled to leave on Tuesday and caught their flight out. Other teams that were scheduled to stay longer also attempted to leave on Tuesday. At least one team, Providence College, changed locations from Ponce on the island’s southern edge where the earthquake hit to Vega Baja on the island’s northern coast.

Below is a list of known college swim teams that were scheduled to be in Puerto Rico this week, some in San Juan and some in Ponce.

Skidmore

RPI

University of the South

Smith College

SUNY Oneonta

Bryn Mawr

Georgetown

Providence College

Harvard women

The satellite imagery below shows the extent of the power outages in Puerto Rico. Ponce, the island’s second-largest municipality where many teams were based, is the cluster of lights on the southern edge of the island. San Juan is the bright spot on the norhtern edge.