Dolfin Swim of the Week: Pearl Returns To Action For Florida

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

One big question mark from Florida’s mid-season rest meet: where was Vanessa Pearl? The 2019 freshman NCAA scorer was expected to be a big part of the Gators post-season attack, but didn’t compete with Florida at the Georgia Tech Invite in late November.

There’s still no explanation of her absence, but Pearl returned to competition this week in a quad meet with Liberty, Vanderbilt and North Florida, putting up two season-bests in a strong rebound showing. Pearl was 1:58.64 in the 200 IM and 1:02.15 in the 100 breast, winning the two races easily, and gathering up momentum for the second-semester road to the NCAA Championships.

Pearl went 1:53.98 in the 200 IM last season, but outside of post-season and Florida’s mid-season invite, was never faster than 1:59.82. That puts her more than a second ahead of her pace from last year. In the 100 breast, Pearl went 59.9 in a February dual last season, but didn’t swim the event in the postseason.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.