Peaty & Hosszu Honored As LEN’s Best European Swimmers Of 2019

Olympic champions Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and Adam Peaty of Great Britain have been named ‘best swimmers in Europe’ based on voting ballots received from the continent’s national federations and LEN‘s officials.

Peaty received almost 50% of the votes for the men and adds this 2019 honor to the same acknowledgment he received in 2016 and 2017. The Briton broke the 50m breaststroke World Record this year in Gwangju, Korea while also becoming a 3-time World Champion at the 2019 edition of the biannual competition.

Receiving the 2nd most votes, although still well behind Peaty, was the newly-minted 200m fly World Record holder Kristof Milak of Hungary.

As for Hosszu, the Iron Lady received 50% of the woman athlete votes to give her this honor for the 5th time in her career.

The versatile 30-year-old star became the world’s first female swimmer to win a 5th World Championships title in the same event, the 400m IM. Hosszu also earned the 200m IM/400m IM double gold at a World Championships for the 4th time in a row.

Among the additional aquatic honorees were Kristof Rasovszky, also of Hungary, who retained his open water swimming award after taking 5k gold at the 2019 World Championships.

The women’s open water winner came in the form of Italy’s Rachele Bruni, who is recognized by the LEN for the first time.

You can view the voting breakdown among male and female pool and open water swimming below.

Pool Swimming

Men

Adam Peaty (GBR) 45,8%

Kristof Milak (HUN) 16,7%

Anton Chupkov (RUS) 12,2%

Evgeny Rylov (RUS) 12,2 %

Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 8,6%

Florian Wellbrock (GER) 4.5%

Women

Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 50,0%

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 25,0%

Simona Quadarella (ITA) 13,1%

Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 7,7%

Yulia Efimova (RUS) 4,2%

Open Water

Men

Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) 39,2%

Florian Wellbrock (GER) 37,5%

Marc-Antoine Olivier (FRA) 10,3%

Axel Reymond (FRA) 10,3%

Rob Muffels (GER) 2,7%

Women

Rachele Bruni (ITA) 73,9%

Leonie Beck (GER) 8,7%

Aurelie Muller (FRA) 8,7%

Lara Grangeon (FRA) 4,3%

Finnia Wunram (GER) 4,3%