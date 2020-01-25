Bukhov’s 23.14 50 Fly Silver In Luxembourg Sets New World Junior Record

2020 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

January 24th-26th, 2020

Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque, Luxembourg

LCM (50m) Course

There were plenty of big guns in the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque pool on day 1 of the 2020 Euro Meet in Luxembourg, but one teenager in particular was able to hold his own among the titans.

Contesting the men’s 50m final, 17-year-old Vladyslav Bukhov of Ukraine busted out a lifetime best time of 23.14 to secure the silver medal behind teammate and reigning World Record holder Andrii Govorov.

Govorov touched just .07 ahead of the teen in 23.07, while French powerhouse rounded out the top 3 in 23.56.

With his big-time performance this evening, Bukhov now establishes himself as the new World Junior Record holder in the event. His 23.14 time from tonight overtakes the previous WJR held by American Michael Andrew at the 23.33 notched at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

Bukhov already soared to a personal best of 23.37 this morning to threaten the WJR and knocked another .23 off to check-in with the new mark come this evening’s final.

Bukhov’s outstanding swim would have earned gold at the 2019 World Junior Championships, where tonight’s 100m back gold medalist Thomas Ceccon topped the podium in 23.37.