Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bukhov’s 23.14 50 Fly Silver In Luxembourg Sets New World Junior Record

2020 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

There were plenty of big guns in the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coque pool on day 1 of the 2020 Euro Meet in Luxembourg, but one teenager in particular was able to hold his own among the titans.

Contesting the men’s 50m final, 17-year-old Vladyslav Bukhov of Ukraine busted out a lifetime best time of 23.14 to secure the silver medal behind teammate and reigning World Record holder Andrii Govorov.

Govorov touched just .07 ahead of the teen in 23.07, while French powerhouse rounded out the top 3 in 23.56.

With his big-time performance this evening, Bukhov now establishes himself as the new World Junior Record holder in the event. His 23.14 time from tonight overtakes the previous WJR held by American Michael Andrew at the 23.33 notched at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

Bukhov already soared to a personal best of 23.37 this morning to threaten the WJR and knocked another .23 off to check-in with the new mark come this evening’s final.

Bukhov’s outstanding swim would have earned gold at the 2019 World Junior Championships, where tonight’s 100m back gold medalist Thomas Ceccon topped the podium in 23.37.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Corn Pop

Lots of youngsters at the top in fly . Without stalking , maybe we have a comparison in height , weight & suggestions on how they are achieving this eg strength to weight , super dolphin , flexible & light shoulders , mileage , or just growing up with the notion fly can be only a tic behind free. .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Reid

French powerhouse, my favorite swimmer

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!