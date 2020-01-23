Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH LIVE: 2020 Euro Meet in Luxembourg

2020 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The 2020 Euro Meet that begins on Friday in Luxembourg will feature many of the best swimmers from across Europe, including names like Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, Ben Proud, Florent Manaudou, Nicolo Martinenghi, Charlotte Bonnet, and Fabio Scozzoli.

The meet is also the first stop of the 2020 LEN Swimming Cup, which was launched last season. The series combines 4 of the continent’s legendary meets into a series with the top 5 European male and top 6 European female athletes sharing 100,000 Euros ($111,000 USD). That comes in addition to the roughly $25,000 being handed out by organizers of the Euro Meet this weekend.

  • Prize money breakdown – Luxembourg Euro Meet
  • Leg 1 – Euromeet, Luxembourg (24-26 January)
  • Leg 2 – Swim Cup Eindhoven (9-12 April)
  • Leg 3 – Open de France, Paris/Chartres (TBD)
  • Leg 4 – Sette Colli, Rome (26-28 June)

Time Tables

Note: each A-finals session will be preceded by the full B-Finals session.

Local Luxembourg (Central European Time) Moscow Time New York Time Sydney Time Tokyo Time Los Angeles Time
Friday Prelims 9:00 11:00 5:00 15:00 13:00 2:00
Friday A-Finals 17:00 19:00 13:00 23:00 21:00 10:00
Saturday Prelims 8:30 10:30 4:30 14:30 12:30 7:30
Saturday A-Finals 17:30 19:30 13:30 23:30 21:30 16:30
Sunday Prelims 8:00 10:00 4:00 14:00 12:00 7:00
Sunday A-Finals 16:30 18:30 12:30 22:30 20:30 15:30

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!