WATCH LIVE: 2020 Euro Meet in Luxembourg

2020 LUXEMBOURG EURO MEET

The 2020 Euro Meet that begins on Friday in Luxembourg will feature many of the best swimmers from across Europe, including names like Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, Ben Proud, Florent Manaudou, Nicolo Martinenghi, Charlotte Bonnet, and Fabio Scozzoli.

The meet is also the first stop of the 2020 LEN Swimming Cup, which was launched last season. The series combines 4 of the continent’s legendary meets into a series with the top 5 European male and top 6 European female athletes sharing 100,000 Euros ($111,000 USD). That comes in addition to the roughly $25,000 being handed out by organizers of the Euro Meet this weekend.

Prize money breakdown – Luxembourg Euro Meet

Leg 1 – Euromeet, Luxembourg (24-26 January)

Leg 2 – Swim Cup Eindhoven (9-12 April)

Leg 3 – Open de France, Paris/Chartres (TBD)

Leg 4 – Sette Colli, Rome (26-28 June)

Time Tables

Note: each A-finals session will be preceded by the full B-Finals session.