Versatile Jonathan Edwards Commits to Ohio State Buckeyes

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonathan Edwards has announced his recent commitment to The Ohio State University’s class of 2024. He will join Brandon Day, Charlie Clark, Ian Van Gorp, Jack Herczeg, Jean-Pierre Khouzam, Justin Fleagle, Mario McDonald, Nathan Holty, Owen Conley, and Pete Krusinski in Columbus in the fall of 2020.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbs commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University. This is truly a dream come true and I wouldn’t be at this point without my friends, family, and coaches. GO BUCKS!”

Edwards swims for St. Mary’s High School and Naval Academy Aquatic Club in Annapolis, Maryland. He specializes in longer distance freestyle races, 200 strokes, and IM. At last week’s National Catholic Swimming & Diving Championship, he placed second in the 500 free (4:35.83) and 9th in the 200 IM (1:57.19), swam fly (23.81) on the 6th-place medley relay, and led off the 4th-place 400 free relay (48.46). As a junior at the 2019 edition of the same meet he had been fourth in the 500 (4:41.51) and 11th in the 200 free (1:45.12).

Edwards is coming off a strong December with PBs in the 100/200/500/1000/1650 free and 200/400 IM at NBAC’s 46th Annual Christmas Meet. Last summer he competed at ISCA TYR Senior Summer Championship and notched lifetime bests in the 1500 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. That includes a 4:34.59 in the 400 IM which earned him a silver medal.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:34.76

1000 free – 9:23.18

500 free – 4:34.21

400 IM – 4:02.59

200 IM – 1:54.92

200 back – 1:54.17

200 fly – 1:57.24

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.