2x YMCA National Champ Justin Fleagle Verbally Commits to Ohio State

Justin Fleagle, the youngest of 10 siblings from St. Marys, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University following in the footsteps of his older brother Josh Fleagle, an All-American for the Buckeyes who graduated in 2017.

“I have been a fan of and admired The Ohio State University swimming program since I was an 8 & under and am happy to announce my commitment to continue my swimming career there. My parents and I have always acquired great advice and support from Coach Wadley and now Coach Dorenkott. I have enjoyed meeting the team members as well as the great assistant coaches and observing the close family team environment! I am excited to find success in the coming steps of my college journey. GO BUCKS!!”

Fleagle is a polyvalent talent in the pool, exceling in all four strokes (yet oddly he doesn’t swim the IM). In April, he won the 100 back at 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships, representing Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA. He also scored a third place in the 50 free and a fourth in the 100 fly and earned PBs in all three events, including his first sub-20 50 free. He knocked almost 3 seconds of his previous PB in the 100 fly, an event he has just begun to take seriously.

Fleagle’s second national title (or first, chronologically) came last summer at Long Course Y Nats. There, he won the 50m back (26.18) and was runner-up in the 100 back (57.53), fourth in the 100 free (52.91), fifth in the 50 free (23.79), and ninth in the 100 fly (56.33).

The Buckeyes placed third at 2019 B1G Men’s Championships. Fleagle would have made the C final of the 100 back but is just outside scoring range in the 50/100 free and 100 fly. He will join Owen Conley in the OSU class of 2024.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 19.99

100 free – 45.13

50 back – 22.85

100 back – 47.70

200 back – 1:49.06

100 fly – 48.17

