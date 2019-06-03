Competitor Swim Lane Lines Supports the FINA Champions Series Indianapolis

Competitor Swim has built more lane lines than anyone in the world, and they have been relied upon in 10 of the past 15 Olympic Games. This past weekend the FINA Champions Series concluded in Indianapolis, and the top swimming talent on earth relied on and raced between Competitor Swim lane lines.

Competitor Swim was excited to be a part of the FINA Champions Series. Competitor Swim is the industry standard in lane lines, the most trusted partner to every major governing body in the United States and is proud to be supporting the fastest swimming on earth.

“We are thrilled to see our lane lines in the FINA Champions Series. It is amazing to know that when a meet of this caliber comes to the United States, Competitor is called upon to outfit the pool with our lane lines,” said president of Competitor, Brad Underwood.

Competitor Swim® was established with the introduction of the Non-Turb™ Racing Lane at the 1968 Summer Olympics. This lane set a standard in the industry, as it was the first flexible swim lane to effectively dissipate turbulent water while simultaneously creating a wave control barrier for optimum racing conditions.

The Competitor Swim® Racing Lane eventually evolved into today’s Gold Medal Racing Lane™ whose patented technology was introduced at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain. Competitor’s Gold Medal Racing Lane™ has proudly been the choice of 10 of the past 15 Olympic Games, most recently at the 2016 Rio Games.

Closer to home, Competitor Swim® Racing Lanes have been used in countless Men’s & Women’s NCAA Championships, numerous high school State Championships and USA Swimming events across the country.

Every customer is different. Every pool is different. Competitor Swim believes each and every lane should be built specifically for each customer. All of our lane lines are custom built by hand with pride, passion, and expertise. Competitor Swim takes great pride in the fact that all Competitor Swim® Racing Lanes are manufactured and assembled PROUDLY in AMERICA.

Competitor Swim is a SwimSwam partner.