Kelsi Dahlia is Enjoying Racing Sarah Sjostrom So Much (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

With one of the most anticipated races of the evening, Hali Flickinger and Katinka Hosszu went at in the first 100 of the race. Kelsi Dahlia used her sprint speed to keep up with the duo but faltered in the remaining half of the race. In the final 50, Flickinger was a body length ahead of the Iron Lady and could not be stopped.

Flickinger finished with a 2:06.40, now the fastest time in the world. Flickinger’s time also was faster than Hosszu’s Budapest time of 2:06.62.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

After being robbed of a series sweep in the 50 free, Swede star Sarah Sjostrom was out to snag her last shot at another series sweep. It looked to be anyone’s race in the first half, yet Sjostrom powered ahead and confirmed her 3rd series sweep and 12th series win with a 25.48.

Sjostrom was just off her world leading time of 25.32 from Budapest. Taking silver was Egyptian native Farida Osman, who also has the #2 time in the world with a 25.65.