Tampa Earns Commitment from OSSC Breaststroker Alli McFarland

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alli McFarland, a senior at Lexington High School in Lexington, Ohio, has committed to swim at the University of Tampa beginning in the fall of 2019. Madi Lauger will also be part of the Spartans’ class of 2023.

“I am so happy to announce my commitment to continue both my academic and athletic career at The University of Tampa! I’m very grateful for my family, coaches, and friends who have supported and helped me achieve my goals along the way! Excited to spend the next four years as a Spartan!”

McFarland wrapped up her prep career with her sixth and seventh OHSAA Division 2 individual finals, placing 13th in the 100 breast and 16th in the 200 IM. In club swimming, where she represents Ohio State Swim Club, she recently notched a pair of PBs in the 100 breast and 200 free at Indy Sectionals. Last summer, she updated her LCM times in free, fly, and IM.

Tampa won the Sunshine State Conference Championships by 37 points this past season. With the graduation of 100 breast gold medalist and 200 breast bronze medalist Mckenzie Street, the Spartans’ breaststroke group will be led by rising sophomores Lisa Bazarova and Anja Oca. McFarland’s best times would have landed her in the B finals of both the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2019 SSC Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.82

200 breast – 2:23.92

200 IM – 2:08.02

100 fly – 58.78

200 fly – 2:08.80

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.