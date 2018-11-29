Versatile Madi Lauger Commits to Tampa

Las Vegas, Nevada’s Madi Lauger has committed to swim at the University of Tampa for 2019-20.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Tampa for the next four years! I fell in love with the team, the school, the city, the coaches, and the atmosphere. I absolutely cannot wait to be a Spartan!”

Lauger is a senior at Palo Verde High School who specializes in back, fly, and IM. At the 2018 Nevada NIAA 4A State High School Swim & Dive Championships, she finished third in the 200 IM (2:06.97) and fourth in the 100 fly (58.52). She also led off the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (27.73) and swam a leg on the runner-up 400 free relay (53.61), contributing to Palo Verde’s second-place team finish.

In club swimming Lauger represents Desert Storm Swimming. She competed at the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship in the 100/200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 100/200/400 IM, taking home PBs in the 200 back, 200 fly, and 100/400 IM. This summer she improved her LCM times in the 100 free, 100 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Tampa placed 2nd in the women’s standings at the 2018 Sunshine State Conference Championships. Lauger would have added points to the Spartans’ tally as her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 200 back, 200 back, and 200/400 IM and the B final of the 100 back and 100 fly.

SCY times:

200 back – 2:02.82

100 back – 58.43

200 IM – 2:04.68

400 IM – 4:26.07

100 fly – 56.82

200 fly – 2:06.52

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].