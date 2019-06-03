Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

$202,500 Up For Grabs at Women’s Water Polo World League; Far Less than Men

FINA WOMEN’S WATER POLO WORLD LEAGUE SUPER FINAL

$202,500 will be up for grab this week at the 2019 Women’s Water Polo World League Super Final in Budapest, Hungary. After the Hungarian public showed out in droves for competition at the 2017 World Championships, FINA decided to return there for this year’s super final – albeit shifted to Duna Arena indoors.

That $202,500 in prize money. That’s the same amount as has been awarded every year since at least 2017, and continues to lag well behind the men’s payouts. In the men’s tournament, which will be held later in June in Belgrade, will award $345,000. That includes a $100,000 payout for the winning team: double what the women’s champions will receive.

Prize Money, Women’s Water Polo World League Super Final

  1. $50,000
  2. $40,000
  3. $30,000
  4. $25,000
  5. $20,000
  6. $15,000
  7. $12,500
  8. $10,000

All Amounts in US Dollars.

Format:

The teams are split into 2 groups of 4 teams each, as is below:

Pools

Group A Group B
China Australia
Hungary Canada
Netherlands Italy
USA Russia

Teams will play each opponent in their pool oncce, and points will be awarded based on the results of each match as follows:

  • Match won in regulation – 3 points
  • Match won in penalty shootout – 2 points
  • Match lost in penalty shootout – 1 point
  • Match lost or forfeited – 0 points

If teams within a pool are tied at its conclusion, the 1st tie-breaker will be Head-to-Head Result, the 2nd tie-breaker will be Goal Differential, and the 3rd tie-breaker will be Goals Scored.

The preliminary round-robin will be used only to determine seeding, as all 8 teams advance to the quarterfinals. Matches will be played out in a single-elimination, consolation-bracket tournament until all 8 places are decided.

 

