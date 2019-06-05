Margherita Panziera’s 2:06 200 Back was “Better than Expected” (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

With three of the world’s best in the event competing, it was a very tight race all the way to the wall as anticipated. Margherita Panziera, Katinka Hosszu and Kylie Masse had virtually nothing between them through the 150, but it was Panziera who used a 31.36 last 50 to edge out the win in a time of 2:06.64. Panziera is currently ranked #1 in the world with her 2:05.72 from April.

Hosszu was just three-tenths back in 2:06.94, moving her up one spot in the world rankings to fifth (crushing her old season-best of 2:08.16), and this was also her fastest swim since the 2017 World Championships.

Masse, who sits second in the world rankings this year in 2:05.94, didn’t have that extra gear at the end and settled for third in 2:07.59.