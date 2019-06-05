San Jose State Hires Whitney Jorgensen as New Assistant Coach

When the new season begins this fall, the San Jose State women’s swimming & diving program will be sporting both a new 50-meter pool and a new assistant coach, the latter of which was made official on Tuesday with the announcement of Whitney Jorgensen as the program’s new second-in-command. She’ll replace Christa Prior in that role; Prior had been the team’s assistant for the previous 3 seasons.

“I have known Whitney for many years, first as a dominant athlete and more recently as a coach,” SJSU head coach Sage Hopkins said. “Whitney’s name immediately came to mind when our assistant position opened, and she was my first call. Her commitment to the academic and personal growth of our student-athletes, coupled with her fierce, competitive spirit makes her an awesome fit for our program.”

Jorgensen was an all-conference swimmer at both Boise State and the University of the Pacific, including a 3rd-place finish as a junior at the MPSF Conference Championship meet in the 200 IM. She was also a 2016 US Olympic Trials qualifier, and she remains the school record holder in both the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM.

Since graduating from Pacific in 2017, she’s worked in several positions, including as an intern within their athletics department, as well as other roles outside of the realm of sport. Her biggest coaching experience comes from serving as the assistant age group coach and head masters coach with the Sierra Marlins Swim Team since February of 2018.

“I could not be more excited to become a part of the Spartan Family,” Jorgensen said. “Swimming has been a passion of mine for the past 19 years. I am overjoyed to have the opportunity to continue in a sport I love by becoming the assistant swim coach. I look forward to working with these athletes alongside Coach Hopkins, and I have a great feeling about this season.”

The Spartans, who have been training at off-campus facilities while their new pool was being completed, finished 8th out of 10 teams at the Mountain West Conference Championships in 2019. That was their best team finish since 2016.

Details for Jorgensen’s contract were not immediately released, though her predecessor made just over $56,000 in the position in 2018.