San Jose State Fills New 50-Meter Pool for the First Time

After 3 years of training off campus, the San Jose State Spartans officially have water in their new 8 lane, 50-meter outdoor on-campus pool. As part of the new $130 million student recreation and aquatic center, ground was broken on the pool last May. The team currently practices in an off-campus aquatic center that is a 20-minute drive from campus. The women’s swimming team last had a home meet in 2016.

The facility was covered by a mandatory student fee that was presented and approved in 2006 to fund three projects: the Student Union renovation and expansion, the Student Wellness Center that was completed and 2015, and the new rec center.

The San Jose State women’s swimming & diving team was in Minneapolis competing at the Mountain West Conference Championships while the pool was getting its first fill. They 8th out of 10 teams at that meet, which is 2 spots better than they did in 2018. The women’s water polo team is 3-4 this season, while the men’s team went 6-18 in the fall and lost in the opening round of the Golden Coast Conference Tournament.

