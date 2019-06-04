Kylie Masse Excited to be a part of Big International Competitions (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS
- May 31 – June 1, 2019
- Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50m)
- 7 pm ET
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
- Live Stream (NBC Sports)
- Live Stream (FINA TV)
- Live Results (Omega)
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
- Kylie Masse, CAN / Anastasiia Fesikova, RUS, 28.20
- –
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 28.71
- Etiene Medeiros, BRA, 28.85
Kylie Masse and Anastasiia Fesikova raced to a tie in the women’s 50 back, posting identical times of 28.20. Fesikova was the victor in this event at the Budapest stop in 27.58, a time that ranks her second in the world this year. Masse’s season-best came back in February where she was a 27.94.
