Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kylie Masse Excited to be a part of Big International Competitions (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

  1. Kylie Masse, CAN / Anastasiia Fesikova, RUS, 28.20
  3. Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 28.71
  4. Etiene Medeiros, BRA, 28.85

Kylie Masse and Anastasiia Fesikova raced to a tie in the women’s 50 back, posting identical times of 28.20. Fesikova was the victor in this event at the Budapest stop in 27.58, a time that ranks her second in the world this year. Masse’s season-best came back in February where she was a 27.94.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!