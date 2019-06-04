Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hali Flickinger on 2:06.4 200 Fly: “I’ve never been 2:07 in-season” (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  1. Hali Flickinger, USA, 2:06.40
  2. Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 2:07.87
  3. Kelsi Dahlia, USA, 2:10.25
  4. Leah Smith, USA, 2:14.04

With one of the most anticipated races of the evening, Hali Flickinger and Katinka Hosszu went at in the first 100 of the race. Kelsi Dahlia used her sprint speed to keep up with the duo but faltered in the remaining half of the race. In the final 50, Flickinger was a body length ahead of the Iron Lady and could not be stopped.

Flickinger finished with a 2:06.40, now the fastest time in the world. Flickinger’s time also was faster than Hosszu’s Budapest time of 2:06.62.

John26

Remember when we used to get multiple 2:04s in the same race?

30 minutes ago

