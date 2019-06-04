Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Justin Wright Sees Inconsistent Training as a Positive (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FLY

  1. Chase Kalisz, USA, 1:56.91
  2. Justin Wright, USA, 1:57.93
  3. Zach Harting, USA, 1:58.83
  4. Jack Conger, USA, 1:58.96

Chase Kalisz was out aggressively in the men’s 200 fly, facing off against three other Americans, and maintained his lead throughout to win comfortably in a time of 1:56.91. Kalisz has been as fast as 1:56.55 this season, done at the Pro Series in Bloomington earlier this month.

Jack Conger held second through the 150, but was overtaken by Justin Wright and Zach Harting down the stretch as Wright snagged second in 1:57.93. Harting (1:58.83) got Conger (1:58.96) at the touch for third.

gator

Luca went 154….just sayen….

21 minutes ago
Opinions

Shut up, meg

46 seconds ago
Cody Miller’s camera

*incoming University of Arizona hate comments* great swim Justin !

17 minutes ago
WHKirch

Didn’t realize Mike Posner also swam

15 minutes ago

