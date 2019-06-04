Justin Wright Sees Inconsistent Training as a Positive (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FLY

Chase Kalisz was out aggressively in the men’s 200 fly, facing off against three other Americans, and maintained his lead throughout to win comfortably in a time of 1:56.91. Kalisz has been as fast as 1:56.55 this season, done at the Pro Series in Bloomington earlier this month.

Jack Conger held second through the 150, but was overtaken by Justin Wright and Zach Harting down the stretch as Wright snagged second in 1:57.93. Harting (1:58.83) got Conger (1:58.96) at the touch for third.