Pieter Timmers: 31-Years-Old and Swimming the Best of his Career (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS
- May 31 – June 1, 2019
- Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50m)
- 7 pm ET
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
- Live Stream (NBC Sports)
- Live Stream (FINA TV)
- Live Results (Omega)
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
MEN’S 100 FREE
- Pieter Timmers, BEL, 48.36
- Vladimir Morozov, RUS, 49.47
- Townley Haas, USA, 49.80
- Bruno Fratus, BRA, 49.90
Belgium swimmer Pieter Timmers did it again and won in another stacked field in the 100 free. Timmers dominated the field by a full second with a 48.36. Timmers maintained consistency from his Budapest winning time of 48.32.
After winning the 50 free, Vladimir Morozov settled for silver with a 49.47. Finishing on the podium after taking fourth in the 400 free was American Townley Haas (49.80).
