Pieter Timmers: 31-Years-Old and Swimming the Best of his Career (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 FREE

  1. Pieter Timmers, BEL, 48.36
  2. Vladimir Morozov, RUS, 49.47
  3. Townley Haas, USA, 49.80
  4. Bruno Fratus, BRA, 49.90

Belgium swimmer Pieter Timmers did it again and won in another stacked field in the 100 free. Timmers dominated the field by a full second with a 48.36. Timmers maintained consistency from his Budapest winning time of 48.32.

After winning the 50 free, Vladimir Morozov settled for silver with a 49.47. Finishing on the podium after taking fourth in the 400 free was American Townley Haas (49.80).

