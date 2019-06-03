Pieter Timmers: 31-Years-Old and Swimming the Best of his Career (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Belgium swimmer Pieter Timmers did it again and won in another stacked field in the 100 free. Timmers dominated the field by a full second with a 48.36. Timmers maintained consistency from his Budapest winning time of 48.32.

After winning the 50 free, Vladimir Morozov settled for silver with a 49.47. Finishing on the podium after taking fourth in the 400 free was American Townley Haas (49.80).