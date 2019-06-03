It’s about time.

My name is Dan Eisenhardt. I’m the CEO of FORM, and I swam competitively for 14 years.

The pace clock is what every swim practice revolves around. When you touch the wall, it’s the first thing you look at—either that or the coach timing you.

But when you’re actually swimming, you’re cut off from that information. So you have to go by feel. You have to take cues from your environment. You do a lot of guesswork to figure out your pace in the moment.

For a sport decided by fractions of a second, that’s crazy.

Other sports use technology to take the guesswork out of the equation. Swimming could, too. All we need is technology that’s actually built for swimming—not just adapted to it.

It’s time to make that happen.

We’ll have more to show you soon. Find us at formswim.com, and follow us at @formswim.