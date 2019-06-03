Michael Andrew, Lilly King, Katinka Hosszu Give Thoughts on FINA Series (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

With the inaugural FINA Champions Series coming to a close in Indianapolis, the media was very curious to see what the athletes thought of the series as a whole. As you would expect, many of them appreciated the very high level of prize money and compensation throughout the series. World Champions Michael Andrew, Katinka Hosszu, and Lilly King all shared their thoughts on the series a the conclusion of the meet.