NAG Record-holder Ian Van Gorp Verbally Commits to In-state Buckeyes

Cincinnati, Ohio-native Ian Van Gorp has announced his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University’s class of 2024 where he will join fellow Ohioans Justin Fleagle and Owen Conley.

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The Ohio State University! When I visited campus I knew it was the perfect fit for me, with the amazing coaches and great team it made my choice extremely easy. Thank you to the family, friends and coaches that have helped me get this far. Go bucks!!!”

Van Gorp is a rising senior at St. Xavier High School. He contributed to the state-champion 200 free relay (20.89) and to the runner-up 400 free relay (45.58), and he placed 5th in the 200 free (1:40.03) and 10th in the 100 fly (50.53) at the 2019 OHSAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships.

Van Gorp swims year-round for Mason Manta Rays and was a member of the boys’ 15-16 relay that broke the NAG record in the 4×50 medley (1:28.85) in March of 2018 at the TYR ISCA TYR Junior National Cup. An IMer, he swam the breaststroke leg of the relay.

This past December he competed in the 100/200 fly and 200/400 IM at 2018 Winter Juniors East, achieving a PB in the 200 fly. At Southern Premier Invite in March, he improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:55.40

200 IM – 1:51.87

200 fly – 1:51.30

200 breast – 2:07.69

200 free – 1:40.03

500 free – 5:36.37

Congratulations, Ian Van Gorp!

