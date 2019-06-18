Dolfin Swim of the Week: Brandon Fischer Becomes a Team USA Contender

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Last summer, SwimSwam caught up with then-29-year-old Brandon Fischer, of the Livermore Aquacowboys, at the 2018 L.A. Invite. Fischer, a 200 breast semi-finalist at Olympic Trials in 2016, told us he was staging a comeback after a year-and-a-half off, aiming to improve on that finish at 2020 Trials.

Fischer ended his NCAA career at the University of Wyoming in 2012, swam at Trials that year, then took a year or so off to focus on his studies. But in 2014, he took up training again with the Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, swam on the 2014 Grand Prix circuit, then final-ed in the 200 breast at the 2014 U.S. Summer National Championships.

He continued racing through 2015, making stops on the 2015 Arena Pro Swim Series, ending his 2015 run with Summer Nationals. He began racing again in April 2016, then at Trials was 1:01.63 (28.90/32.16) in the 100 breast and 2:13.72 (30.14/33.71/34.54/35.33) in the 200 before stepping back from the sport. Fisher returned to racing in June 2018 and ended the 2017-2018 season ranked No. 15 in the 100 breast and outside the top-20 in the 200.

At the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Clovis last weekend, he went 1:01.06 in the 100 in prelims, then 59.86 (27.66/32.20) in finals; he was 2:13.07 then 2:11.91 (29.27/33.15/33.96/35.53) in the 200, blowing his previous lifetime bests away. Further, in the 50 breast, Fischer was 27.26.

With his breakout 100 swim last weekend, Fischer became the No. 3 American this year, behind only Cody Miller and Michael Andrew; Fischer’s 50 is second to only Andrew’s. His 200 shot up to No. 8 in the nation.

Top 5 Performers: 2019 US Men’s 100 breast

Fischer works a full-time job and joins his team for many of its regularly-scheduled workouts. However, some mornings, he swims alone with just Aquacowboys coach Alex Silver on deck in order to accommodate his schedule.

He has a tall task ahead of him to get a top two spot in 2020 with the Olympic medalist Miller also in the midst of a resurgence, and Andrew the level of competitor her is – not the mention all the other young top-tier talent the U.S. has to offer – but Fischer’s meteoric rise over the course of a week is certainly one for the ages.

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin Swimwear represents quality and value. We are committed to supplying our customers with a durable swim suit and an affordable price. We also will continue to be the innovaters for fun and unique practice/training suits which gives swimmers something to smile about…even during grueling workouts.

About Dolfin’s Tech Suit LightStrike

LightStrikeTM was developed after years of research in biomechanics, active drag analysis, fabric innovation, and compression analysis. This new FINA approved suit is supported by Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, PhD in Biomechanics and former Performance Director with USA Swimming and Styku® 3D Biomapping Engineering.

Visit Dolfin to learn more.

Dolfin is a SwimSwam partner.