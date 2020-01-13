Brandon Day Changes Commitment from Utah to Ohio State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Loveland, Ohio native Brandon Day, who initially announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah, has switched his commitment to The Ohio State University for the fall of 2020. Day swims for the Mercy Healthplex Seawolves and attends Loveland High School.

I’m very proud to announce my commitment to THE Ohio State University to further my academic and athletic career. I have been truly blessed to fulfill my lifelong goal of becoming a Buckeye! After meeting with the coaching staff and team, touring the facilities, and experiencing the culture at Ohio State, I knew this place was special. The environment, family-knit team, tradition, resources available, and strive for greatness here are unparalleled. I believe the coaches and philosophy of the program here will develop me into the swimmer and person I am supposed to become. A big shout out to my family, coaches, and friends who helped me turn my dream into a reality. I can’t wait to get started, Go Bucks!

Day was a finalist in two events last spring at the OHSAA (Ohio High School) State Championships. He finished 7th in both the 200 free (1:40.46) and 100 back (50.08). At last summer’s NCSA Summer Championships Day finished 22nd in the 100 back in a time of 59.20.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 48.97

200 back – 1:50.06

100 free – 46.31

200 free – 1:40.40

500 free – 4:33.73

Day will be joining an Ohio State team that finished 9th at last year’s NCAA Championships. He will add depth in the backstroke and freestyle events for the Buckeyes. At last year’s Big Ten Championships it took a 48.22/1:45.40 to make the C-final in the backstroke events.

