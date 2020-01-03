Ohio High School State Finalist Brandon Day Sends Verbal to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brandon Day of Loveland, Ohio has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah. Day attends Loveland High School and swims for the Mercy Healthplex Seawolves.

I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Utah to continue my athletic and academic career! I choose the Utes because of the state of the art facilities, family atmosphere, outstanding coaches, and the environment of the campus. I felt at home as soon as I stepped foot on campus! Thank you to my coaches, friends, and family who have supported me since day one. I am so blessed to be given this opportunity to compete in one of the most competitive conferences. I truly believe this University is on the rise and will shape me into the person I am supposed to become! I can’t wait to get started! GO UTES!!!

Day qualified for finals in both of his events at the OHSAA (Ohio High School) State Championships last spring, finishing 7th in both the 200 free (1:40.46) and the 100 back (50.08). This summer, at the NCSA Summer Championships, Day finished 22nd in the 100 back in a time of 59.20. Day has already swam best times in both the 100 and 200 back this winter.

100 back – 48.97

200 back – 1:50.06

100 free – 46.31

200 free – 1:40.40

500 free – 4:33.73

At the 2019 Pacific-12 (PAC-12) Conference Championships last spring Day would have narrowly missed qualifying for the B-final of the 100 back. Utah finished 6th at the PAC-12 championships last year.

