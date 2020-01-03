Norway’s Astrid Julie Halvorsen Verbally Commits to Akron Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

18-year-old Astrid Julie Halvorsen from Stroemmen, Norway has made a verbal commitment to University of Akron for the fall of 2020. She will join Giovanna Cappabianca, Madeline Dyer, Madelyn Gatrall, Maggie Clough, and Rachel Sabotin in the class of 2024.

“I am really excited to go to Akron to challenge myself and develop as an athlete, a student and as a person.”

Halvorsen swims for Lambertseter Svømmeklubb in Oslo and specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle, IM, and fly. She represents Norway internationally and has competed at LEN European Junior Swimming Championships. In 2018 in Helsinki, Finland, she finished 14th in the 1500m free (17:19.67) and also swam in prelims of the 400m free (22nd), 50m fly (45th), 200m IM (29th), and 400m IM (15th). She competed at this summer’s Norwegian Championships in Drammen and notched PBs in the LCM 200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She won the 200 fly, was runner-up in the 200 IM and 400 IM, and placed 4th in the 1500 free, 5th in the 800 free, 6thin the 400 free, and 6th in the 200 free.

Top LCM times (converted):

200 free – 2:05.77 (1:50.42)

400 free – 4:24.42 (4:56.26)

800 free – 9:01.10 (10:06.27)

1500 free – 17:15.26 (16:54.96)

200 fly – 2:17.25 (2:01.12)

200 IM – 2:21.76 (2:04.82)

400 IM – 4:54.51 (4:19.55)

Halvorsen’s times will be of immediate value to Akron at the conference level. Her best times would have scored 12th in the 1650 free at the 2019 MAC Championships, made A finals in the 400 IM and 200 fly, and scored in the B final of the 200 free.

The Zips, who have won six MAC titles in a row under coach six-time MAC Swimming Coach of the Year Brian Peresie, have become increasingly international. This year’s roster includes 2 athletes from Canada, 1 from England, 1 from Hungary, 2 from Poland, 2 from Spain, and 1 from Sweden.

