YNats Runner-up Maggie Clough Verbally Commits to In-state Akron Zips

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maggie Clough from Springboro, Ohio has made the decision to remain in state and become a member of the University of Akron Zips beginning in the fall of 2020. She will join the class of 2024 with fellow verbal commits Giovanna Cappabianca and Rachel Sabotin.

“I chose Akron because of the amazing team and the fantastic coaching staff. I fell in love with the campus, and I felt truly at home when around the girls.”

A rising senior at Springboro High School, Clough placed fourth in the 100 fly (55.00) and fourth in the 100 back (55.12) at the 2019 OHSAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships. In addition she led off the 10th-place medley relay (26.23) and contributed a leg to the 5th-place 400 free relay (51.84), all of which helped Springboro finish 10th in the girls’ team standings. Clough swims year-round with The Countryside YMCA Torpedoes. Over the last 2 years she has made strides in her top events while continuing to develop her complementary events. This spring, for example, she had four top-18 finishes at YMCA Short Course National Championships. She was runner-up in the 200 back (1:56.46), 9th in the 100 back (55.01), 11th in the 200 IM (2:02.25), and 18th in the 200 fly (2:02.58). All four times were personal bests, as was her 50 free leadoff (24.28) on the CY 200 free relay. At last summer’s Long Course Y Nats, she earned PBs in the LCM 50 free, 50/100/200 back, and 200 fly.

Clough’s best times would have scored at 2019 MAC Championships in the A finals of the 100/200 back and 100 fly, and the B final of the 200 IM. She will overlap two years with 200 back A-finalists Avery Movold and Olivia Gardner, and with 100 fly conference champion Sarah Watson. She’ll also share a year with butterflyer Paulina Nogaj.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:56.46

100 back – 55.01

50 back – 26.22

100 fly – 55.00

200 IM – 2:02.25

400 IM – 4:26.63

200 free – 1:52.65

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.