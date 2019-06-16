Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Fish Out of Water: The SwimSwam Podcast Now on iTunes and Spotify!

Big news: the new SwimSwam podcast, Fish Out of Water, is now available for listening, for free, on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

More episodes will be coming out soon, as our host John Culhane is joined by more guests from around the world of swimming for deep conversations about the sport, as well as a cast of characters from Team SwimSwam.

The first episode is already live, with a look behind the vlog with Olympic medalist Cody Miller. Subscribe above to catch upcoming episodes, including a deep dive with a GM of one of the new teams in the International Swimming League.

 

