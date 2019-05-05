Akron Opens Class of 2024 Recruiting with Verbal from Giovanna Cappabianca

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Giovanna Cappabianca from Hudson, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Akron’s class of 2024.

“I am so proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Akron. I would like to thank God, my parents and family, teammates and friends for all of their love and support! Thank you to my past and present coaches, each of you have done so much to get me to this point in my career. I feel truly blessed to have learned from all of you. To my future coaches, Brian and Hannah, thank you for the great opportunity you have given me. I’d also like to give a shout out to my future teammates for finishing their season ranked 20th nationally! So excited to help the lady zips continue their rise! Go Zips!”

Cappabianca is a junior at Hudson High School. She helped guide the Explorers to a third-place team finish at the Ohio State Division I Championships in each of the last two years. At the 2019 OHSAA Division I State Meet, she finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:03.42) and 19th in the 100 fly (56.71), led off the third-place 200 free relay (24.26) and swam breaststroke on the eighth-place 200 medley relay (29.28). Cappabianca swims year-round with Hudson HEAT. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she has competed at USA Senior and Junior National Championships, at NCSA Championships, and at Grand Prix meets. She has been selected on two separate occasions to train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and is currently focused on getting her 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials cuts in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM.

The Zips won their 6th consecutive conference title at the 2019 Women’s MAC Championships. Cappabianca’s best times would have added to Akron’s tally with B-final appearances in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. (MAC only swims an A final and a B final at the championship.) She will join sophomore Paula Garcia and freshman Andrea Fischer, both of whom were A finalists in the 100 breast and the 200 breast, as well as freshman Sarah Watson, who won the 200 IM, at the 2019 conference meet.

Top LCM times:

100 breast – 1:12.06

200 breast – 2:35.30

200 IM – 2:19.90

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.92

200 breast – 2:16.02

200 IM – 2:02.59

400 IM – 4:22.18

100 fly – 56.11

200 fly – 2:05.02

Cappabianca is considering studying Neuropsychology in college. She enjoys cooking, traveling, fitness and hanging out with her friends in her time away from the pool.

