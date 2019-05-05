Martin Zubero Protégé Jace Crawford Verbally Commits to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Episcopal School of Jacksonville and Episcopal Amberjax junior Jace Crawford has verbally committed to the University of Florida for the fall of 2020. His coach at both programs is Martin Zubero: himself a University of Florida alumnus and Athletic Hall of Famer.

Crawford is Episcopal’s School Record holder in the 200 yard IM (1:51.56) and 500 yard free (4:30.00): both of which times were set via 3rd-place finishes at the Florida 1A (small schools) High School State Championship meet last fall. He’s since been faster in both races in non-high school competition.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.74

100 free – 48.53

200 free – 1:39.14

500 free – 4:28.35

100 back – 51.78

200 back – 2:00.94

100 fly – 49.29

200 fly – 1:47.46

200 IM – 1:50.73

400 IM – 3:54.97

This is the latest in a Jacksonville-to-Gainesville pipeline for the Gators: their 2018-2019 men’s roster had 4 Jacksonville natives on it, though the men’s team hasn’t had much in the way of male swimmers from the Episcopal School, specifically (none are listed on their rosters dating back at least a decade).

In long course, Crawford finished 6th in the 200 fly at the Cary location of the 2018 USA Swimming Futures Championships last summer in a 2:07.05.

He is just the 2nd publicized verbal commitment for the Florida men in the class of 2020, alongside Brendan Peacock. Theg irls program, meanwhile, has hit a much faster start to the class: they have at least 6 verbal commitments already.

