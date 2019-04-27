Freestyler Brendan Peacock Verbally Commits to In-state Gators

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brendan Peacock, a junior at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers, Florida, has announced his intention to swim for the University of Florida beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

“UF was the best choice for me, the team and coaches were great. I am excited to continue my swimming career at the university of Florida!”

Peacock specializes in freestyle, and the longer the distance the better he is. He was runner-up in the 500 free at 2019 FHSAA Class 1A Championships, going what was at the time a PB of 4:29.41. He also won the consolation final of the 200 free (1:42.16). He represented Swim Florida the next month at Winter Juniors East competing in the 200/500/1650 freestyle events. Last month he swam at Florida Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships and notched PBs in the 100/200/500/1650 free. Peacock has improved quite a bit over the last year. He dropped 16.4 seconds in the mile and picked up his first U.S. Open qualification. He also improved by 1.3 in the 500, .9 in the 200, and .5 in the 100. Last summer, he wrapped up long-course season at Cary Futures and knocked out PBs in the 200/400/800 freestyles.

The Gators have an outstanding distance freestyle group, led by current freshmen Robert Finke and Trey Freeman, who finished 1-2 in the mile at 2019 SEC Championships. Peacock will have two years of overlap with them. His best mile time would have scored 20th at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:19.26

500 free – 4:28.16

200 free – 1:41.05

100 free – 48.05

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.