Pikiner Nabs Her 3rd Win of the Meet on Day 4 of Ukraine Swimming Champs

2019 UKRAINE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 23rd-26th, 2019

Kharkiv, Ukraine

LCM (50m)

Live Results (Live Stream Links as well)

The 2019 Ukraine Swimming Championships came to a close on Friday with the 50 fly, 200 IM, women’s 800 free, and men’s mile. You can find recaps for the previous days of the meet here: day 1, day 2, and day 3. Notably absent from the meet were Worlds medalists Andrii Govorov and Mykhailo Romanchuk. Govorov is the World Record holder in the men’s 50 fly.

Irina Pikiner, who swept the women’s sprint freestyles earlier in the meet, picked up another win with a 27.67 in the 50 fly as she clipped Anastasia Manakov (27.71) at the finish. The men’s champion in that event was Lubormir Lemesko in 23.78. Lemesko also won the 100 fly at this meet.

In the 200 IM, Anastasia Khomina swam to victory in 2:18.90, dominating as the only woman under 2:20. That gave her a sweep of the IM discipline, as she topped the 400 IM yesterday. Svyatoslav Herasymchuk swam to victory in the men’s event with his 2:05.73.

Nikita Ostapenko, who won the 800 free earlier on in the meet, earned another distance gold with his 15:36.58 mile. Likewise, Alina Kruk, who won the women’s mile on day 2, was the 800 free champion today in 8:58.16.