UKR Record Holder Zevina Wins 100 Back on Day 3 of Ukraine Swimming Champs

2019 UKRAINE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 23rd-26th, 2019

Kharkiv, Ukraine

LCM (50m)

Live Results (Live Stream Links as well)

On day 3 of the Ukranian National Championships, Tatyana Chisa won her 2nd race of the meet. Chisa, a Moldovan breaststroker, touched 1st in the 50 breast with a 31.88. She was the 100 breast champion earlier in the meet. Mykyta Koptyelov, the men’s 200 breast winner and 100 breast runner-up, won the men’s event in 28.30.

Teenage standout Julia Stadnik won her 3rd event of the meet, taking the 200 free title in 2:03.54. Stadnik has also won the 100 and 200 butterfly events here, and could sweep the discipline in the 50 fly. Dmitry Omelkov won the men’s 200 free by over a second, touching in 1:50.86.

Daryna Zevina picked up another sprint backstroke title. Zevina, the Ukranian Record holder, won today’s 100 back in 1:01.76. Her Ukranian Record currently stands at a 59.90 done at the 2013 World Championships. The men’s race went to Dmitriy Drobnich in 56.40. Drobnich was also the 50 back champion at this meet.

Additional Day 3 Winners: