Sergey Shevtsov Sweeps Sprints on Day 2 of Ukraine Swimming Championships

2019 UKRAINE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 23rd-26th, 2019
- Kharkiv, Ukraine
- LCM (50m)
- Live Results (Live Stream Links as well)
On day 2 of the Ukranian National Championships, Sergey Shevtsov secured a sprint sweep. Shevtsov, who won the 50 free yesterday, turned in a 48.73 for the 100 free title. That’s about a half second off his best, as he’s the National Record holder with a 48.26 from 2017 Worlds.
The women’s side saw a sprint sweep as well from Irina Pikiner. After winning yesterday’s 50 free, she topped the 100 free podium in 55.78. Julia Stadnik also earned her 2nd victory in a single stroke. Stadnik added to her 200 fly win with a 1:01.17 victory in the 100 fly.
Alina Kruk won the women’s distance title of the day as she swam a 17:09.76 in the mile. Nikita Ostapenko won the 800 free in 8:05.78, where Ukranian star Mykhailo Romanchuk, a distance medalist at the World Championships, was absent.
Additional Day 2 Winners:
- In the women’s 200 breast, 14-year-old Vasilisa Horelova out-touched Anastasia Basisto by a tenth, 2:35.73 to 2:35.87, as they were neck-and-neck the whole race. Nikita Koptelov won the men’s event in 2:12.71.
- A close battle in the men’s 100 fly saw Lubormir Lemesko hold off Evgeny Koptelov (52.41) at the finish as he won in 52.32.
- Tatiana Salcutan of Moldova turned in a 2:11.61 to win the women’s 200 back, while Marko Kotinetsky was the men’s champion in 2:03.24.
