16-Year Old Igor Troyanovsky Swims 1:57 in 200 Fly at Ukrainian Nationals

2019 Ukraine Swimming Championships

April 23rd-26th, 2019

Kharvik, Ukraine

LCM (50m)

Live Results (Live Stream Links as well)

17-year old Igor Troyanovsky had another breakthrough swim on day 1 of the 2019 Ukraine Swimming Championships.

He swam a 1:57.78 to win the men’s 200 fly ahead of the 2018 European Junior bronze medalist Denis Kisel (1:58.30). Not only was this a significant upset for the 16-year old Troyanovsky, but it was his first time to break 2 minutes in the event.

His old personal best was 2:01.41, which was set in the semi-finals of those same European Junior Championships last year, where Troyanovsky was unable to advance to the final. His old best swim was the Ukrainian “childrens” National Record (16 & under based on age at December 31st). He’s now aged out of that category, but he and Kisel, both teenagers, are marching toward one of the older Ukranian National Records at the senior level: Denys Sylantyev’s 1:55.42 from the 2002 European Championships.

Troyansky doesn’t turn 17 until August.

The first day’s open championships were a mix of veterans and juniors. Among the other young winners was 14-year old Karyna Snitko, who won the women’s 400 free in 4:21.33 – her best time by 4 seconds. Shortly thereafter the youngest winner of the day came the oldest: veteran Sergey Frolov won the men’s 400 free running away, by a 3-second margin, in 3:51.96. He was a second-and-a-half faster at this meet last season.

Other Day 1 Winners: